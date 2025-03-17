Wisconsin spring storm; Wednesday system to bring rain, snow

article

The Brief Another large low pressure system will bring significant impacts to the United States. Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025 Wisconsin can see storms, rain, and snow. Strong to severe storms are possible along with accumulating snowfall.



A low-pressure system will bring more wacky weather to southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday, Mar. 19.

Marginal risk

What we know:

The Wednesday system will initially bring rain and storms as the air will be warmer. Depending on the exact track of the system and how the atmosphere is set up, we could experience strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued almost all of southeast Wisconsin under a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

This risk extends along the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys down to the Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, these areas experienced devastating severe storms last week and are still cleaning up the damage.

The exclusive FOX Model shows rain and storms entering by the afternoon and transitioning into snow as cold air moves in on the backside of the system late Wednesday, Mar. 19 night into early Thursday, Mar. 20 morning.

Snow too?

What we know:

Accumulating snowfall is favorable, but as of now, it does not look to be substantial.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ WEDNESDAY 9:30AM

While we are still too far out for specific details, stay tuned to your FOX6 Weather Experts. We will have you covered with the latest!

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.