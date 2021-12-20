Expand / Collapse search

Weapon in jacket at Green Bay school; 2 students in secure detention

Green Bay
East High School in Green Bay (WLUK) article

East High School in Green Bay (WLUK)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A school resource officer at East High School in Green Bay was notified by school personnel of a potential weapon located in the jacket of a student on Monday, Dec. 20. The jacket was in a school locker.

A news release says the resource officer was provided the jacket by school staff -- and a handgun was discovered in the jacket pocket.

Several students were transported to the police department and questioned regarding their involvement in this incident. It was later determined that two students would be referred to the district attorney for charges related to bringing a firearm into a school. Both students were placed in secure detention.

Officials say there is no indication that the students had planned on using the firearm.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3208. Refer to report # 21-271782. You may also submit a tip online at 432stop.com -- or utilize the P3 Tips app for crime tips.

