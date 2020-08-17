Law enforcement makes security, safety a priority for 2020 DNC in Milwaukee

Law enforcement and Milwaukee County officials are speaking out on security during the 2020 Democratic National Convention. While the event is entirely virtual, protests are scheduled for a number of different causes -- and officials say safety remains a priority.

Security perimeter outside of the Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett joined Acting Police Chief Michael Brunson and the Secret Service to reflect on the planning it took to get to Day 1 of the convention. Obviously, the pandemic scaled everything back. But Acting Chief Brunson said believes the Milwaukee Police Department has enough help to handle the national event. He said MPD is being assisted by mostly local departments.

Meanwhile, the mayor hopes the DNC returns to Milwaukee in 2024.

"We showed we could hit major league pitches when we first started this there were a lot of naysayers who said Milwaukee is not big enough or Milwaukee can’t handle this -- and what we showed is we can prepare for this," Barrett said.

Barrett said he would welcome other major events like the Republican National Convention, the Academy Awards, or even the NFL Draft. He said prior to the pandemic, the city was proving it could handle an event of this magnitude.