We Energies proposed rate increase; customers weigh in

Your energy rates could be going up for the second time in two years. We Energies proposed hikes for electrical and natural gas rates.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, which will decide whether to approve the hike, hosted two public hearings at the Clinton Rose Senior Center at 3045 N. Martin Luther King Dr. in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 9.

"Electricity not only means light but heat. So It’s a matter of life and death," said Karen Peterson, a senior who lives on a fixed income and opposes the rate hike.

We Energies wants to raise its rates for the second time in two years. If approved, We ENergies said the typical customer's home could see a rate increase of roughly $4 more per month for electricity – and $2-$3 per month for natural gas.

A spokesman for the power company said the proposed increase is for investments in infrastructure – including renewable energy.

"What we are doing is closing older, less efficient fossil fuel plants. We’re replacing them with clean energy reliable energy. It’s solar it’s wind so over 20-years there’s some real significant savings," said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

During Monday's public hearing, those in favor of the increase spoke of the jobs renewable energy creates – and the stability it will provide during severe weather.

"We just need to look back to last December and the equipment failure that occurred out of state that required us to lower our thermostats to conserve natural gas," said a supporter of the rate hike.

But those against the increase argue the company's reasoning is not good enough during a time of inflation – and that it will hurt those who are already struggling.

"I see how hard it is for individuals in my community to pay utility bills...as everyone in this room knows food went up prices went up and now we energies is asking for more money," said the person opposed to the rate hike.

Again, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will decide whether to approve the new rates. They’re expected to make a decision before this year wraps. The new rates could be on your bill starting in January.