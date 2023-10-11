We Energies rate hike, Milwaukee Common Council opposes

We Energies has proposed its second utility rate hike in two years, and the Milwaukee Common Council weighed in Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A We Energies rate increase of 11% was approved in 2022, something the Common Council opposed then and is opposing now.

"If it feels like Deja vu, it is," said Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic. "They are going back to a 3.1% increase, but that’s actually a two-time, two-year case increase, which takes it to 14.4% on residential customers."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If approved, We Energies said the typical customer's home could see a rate increase of roughly $4 more per month for electricity, and $2-3 more per month for natural gas. A spokesperson for the utility provider said the proposed increase is to fund new infrastructure, including renewable energy.

"What we are doing is we are closing older, less efficient and more expensive, honestly, fossil fuel plants," said We Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway. "We’re replacing them with clean energy, reliable energy, affordable energy."

In a statement to FOX6 News, We Energies said the investments will result in customers saving $2 billion over 20 years:

"Our typical customers’ bills in Milwaukee and across the state are well below the national average and in line with other Wisconsin utilities.

"In our limited rate filing, regulators authorized us to seek recovery of the investments that will be serving customers this year and next year with affordable, reliable and clean energy — including the Badger Hollow II and Paris Solar projects. The filing also includes significant savings from the retirement of coal-fueled units at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

"The new investments we are making are part of a plan that is expected to save customers $2 billion over 20 years, compared to the status quo."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The power to approve the increase lies with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. Customers can still make their voices heard on the proposed hike; the deadline to submit opinions online is Oct. 16.

The Common Council passed a resolution reaffirming their position.

"We have to do something. This is just gouging the public," Ald. Robert Bauman said. "The impact falls greatest on low-income communities."

"We did it once, we didn’t think we had to do it again," said Dimitrijevic.