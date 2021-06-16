We Energies peregrine falcon chicks begin to leave nest

article

Two sets of the We Energie's peregrine falcon parents are officially empty nesters. The chicks born this spring at our power plants in Oak Creek and Milwaukee have learned to fly.



"Fauci" was the first chick to spread his wings at the Oak Creek Power Plant nest box, followed by his brothers "Checkers" and "Beaker." Over at the Valley Power Plant nest box, "Kizzmekia" was the first to leave.

All of the baby falcons were named in honor of the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to We Energies.

There’s still plenty of action on the live nest box cameras. The chicks born at the Port Washington Generating Station are younger and will likely stick around for at least another week.



This year’s class of chicks brings the total number of peregrines hatched, named and banded at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants to 421 since our recovery efforts began in the mid-1990s.

