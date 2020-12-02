We Energies offers holiday lights cost calculator

Returning to a sense of normalcy this season may be as simple as turning on the holiday lights. But how do you do that without breaking the bank?

One local energy company has offered up a tool to help you get the most bulb for your buck.

"It is so fun to walk around the neighborhood and see the creativity that everybody has so it’s fun to be able to contribute to that sense of neighborhood spirit," said Alison Trouy, a We Energies spokesperson.

Have you ever found yourself putting up holiday lights and wondering: How much is this going to cost me? If you have, you're not alone.

"We want people to have a festive holiday season without overloading their outlets or their energy bill," Trouy said.

The folks at We Energies are offering a tool to help shed a little light on things -- a holiday lights cost calculator.

"You can compare different kinds of decorations, different strands of lights, just to get an idea of what to expect on your energy bill," said Trouy.

We Energies holiday lights cost calculator

Found on the We Energies website, just populate the fields and you will have a rough estimate of how much you'll be spending.

"Unless you just go absolutely crazy it really is just pennies. We plugged in a strand of LED lights and it said it would cost something like four cents a week," Trouy said.

Before you try to crunch the numbers, though, it is to your benefit to make sure you've got the best bulb for you.

"We recommend that you switch to LED bulbs. They’re going to last a lot longer, and they use much less energy than the traditional incandescent bulbs. So it’s really an investment into the long-term," said Trouy.

Getting the most bulb for your buck is as simple as knowing what it's going to cost you.

If you'd like to check out the We Energies Holiday Lights Cost Calculator, head to we-energies.com.