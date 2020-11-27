Kapco Kids2Kids Toy Drive takes on new importance amid pandemic

A local company is hosting its 15th annual Kids2Kids Toy Drive -- and the COVID-19 pandemic is making the need for donations greater than ever.

"This has been a difficult year for everybody with COVID," said Jim Kacmarcik, president and owner of Kapco Metal Stamping.

Kapco Winter Wonderland light display, Grafton

But a light display in Grafton could brighten everyone's spirits.

"A magical light show for everybody to enjoy this year to journey through our entire parking lot here at Kapco in their car," Kacmarcik said.

Kapco Winter Wonderland light display, Grafton

Kapco's annual Kids2Kids Toy Drive is moving outside. In years past, donations would be dropped off indoors. But what better way to get in the holiday spirit than with millions of LED lights during the season of giving.

Organizers are asking kids to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to other kids in need.

Jim Kacmarcik

"We see young little kids carrying a toy, bringing a toy. It just melts your heart," Kacmarcik said.

From light tunnels to more than 30 streetscapes, it is a Winter Wonderland. The drive-through experience is making it possible to collect toys for kids in need -- and spread a little extra holiday cheer.

"It’s just such a magical place, you know. We’re going to have reindeer and Santa here this year. This is going to be quite the spectacular event," Kacmarcik said.

Because this is the first year for the light display, organizers say there will be a wait to get in with cars lined up, and tickets could sell out. CLICK HERE to get tickets. If you would rather, you can make a financial donation to the cause.

You can find the Winter Wonderland on the corner of Cheyenne Avenue and Highway 60 in Grafton, just a mile west of I-43