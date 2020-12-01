Holiday Lites is back in Milwaukee's Miller Valley for 2020

Holiday Lites is back in the Miller Valley for 2020.

Throughout the month of December, the Milwaukee Brewery will offer a drive-through Holiday Lites display that will allow visitors to enjoy this annual tradition while remaining socially distanced.



The Holiday Lites show will run every night from Wednesday, December 2, through Sunday, December 27, from 6-10 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no tours or tastings this year.

Those attending can drive on either side of State Street in front of the Plank Road Brewery House, next to the Miller Inn.

Visitors will be asked to follow the directions provided and remain in their cars for social distancing purposes.