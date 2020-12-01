Expand / Collapse search

Holiday Lites is back in Milwaukee's Miller Valley for 2020

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Holiday Lites returns to Miller Valley

A holiday spectacular is lit up once again -- and offers a socially-distant way to celebrate. Check out the Holiday Lites in Miller Valley.

MILWAUKEE - Holiday Lites is back in the Miller Valley for 2020.

Throughout the month of December, the Milwaukee Brewery will offer a drive-through Holiday Lites display that will allow visitors to enjoy this annual tradition while remaining socially distanced.
 
The Holiday Lites show will run every night from Wednesday, December 2, through Sunday, December 27, from 6-10 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no tours or tastings this year. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Those attending can drive on either side of State Street in front of the Plank Road Brewery House, next to the Miller Inn.  

Visitors will be asked to follow the directions provided and remain in their cars for social distancing purposes.  

Parent-approved holiday gifts
slideshow

Parent-approved holiday gifts

Parenting expert Carly Dorgi joins FOX6 WakeUp with some unique gift ideas that both parents and kids will appreciate. 

Toys that teach: Looking for something to help keep kids engaged?
slideshow

Toys that teach: Looking for something to help keep kids engaged?

Toy expert and speech-language pathologist Erika Cardamone with Play On Words joins FOX6 WakeUp with some toys that teach. 