We Energies nest box, 1st peregrine falcon eggs of the season

article

We Energies is welcoming two new additions to their peregrine falcon nest boxes. The first eggs of the season have been laid at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

Michael and Essity have been nesting together for four years and are watching over their eggs. They will take turns incubating their eggs. If all goes well, we should see the first chicks in a little over a month.



Watch the live nest box cameras over the next few weeks to see more eggs being laid.