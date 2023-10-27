We Energies: Lower heating bills expected for customers this winter

article

We Energies announced on Friday, Oct. 27 that its customers should see lower heating bills this winter.

A news release says a We Energies analysis shows the typical residential customer will pay $50 to $60 less this winter compared to last year. The analysis assumes typical winter weather.

The predicted decrease is due to We Energies’ proactive approach to buying and storing natural gas when prices are lower as well as the worldwide decline of natural gas prices.

Assistance available

The state of Wisconsin is expected to have nearly $150 million in low-income heating assistance this winter.

Any customer concerned about their bill is encouraged to contact We Energies right away to discuss bill payment options, budget billing and energy assistance. Customers can connect with the company 24 hours a day online, through the We Energies app or by calling 800-242-9137.

Customers can take steps to manage their energy use by scheduling an annual furnace tuneup, sealing gaps around windows and doors, and turning down their thermostats when they are away or asleep.

For more low and no cost energy-saving tips, you are invited to visit we-energies.com/savings/tips/heating.