We Energies flagger hit; Waterford man sentenced, 5 years prison

A Racine County judge sentenced Bob Slominski on Tuesday, July 9 to five years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the March 2023 hit-and-run of a We Energies flagger.

Slominski pleaded guilty in May to a charge of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. Three other charges against Slominski were then dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Sheriff's officials said Slominski was headed south on Honey Lake Road approaching Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington around noon Tuesday. After hitting the flagger, he backed up and fled northbound on Honey Lake Road.

Deputies interviewed Slominski at the Racine County Jail. He said he was headed to an Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse class in Burlington, but the complaint states he was "unable to detail" where. The complaint indicates he has two prior OWI convictions and was out on bond for a third.

Slominski claimed he sneezed and dropped his phone. He was trying to find it, and once he did, he looked up and saw the victim but said "it was too late to stop." He said he "panicked" and "took off" because he doesn't "like to see people in pain" and can't "be around people who are in pain."

Slominski said he went home and tried to cover his truck with a tarp to conceal it from view. Deputies found it in the backyard when they showed up at his home following multiple tips in the case.

According to a criminal complaint, Slominski was convicted of hit-and-run in Walworth County in 2015. He also has two OWI convictions.