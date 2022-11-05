We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'

The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5.

Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try.

"I thought ‘What were the chances of getting in the book?'" said Bringe. "It was such an honor to get that call telling us we were in the book and are a part of history."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's a history that the Bringe family has kept up with for over six decades.

"We both love caramel, heath and coconut," said Lilly.

2022 We Energies Cookie Book

For Linda Vieth, a cookie book collector – rain, wind or shine – the 94-year-old tradition never gets old.

"I collect them every year, and I love making some of the recipes in there as well," said Vieth.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Cars lined up at American Family Field as early as 6 a.m Saturday morning before the cookie book giveaway began at 9 a.m.

The theme of this year's cookie book is Wisconsin hometown favorites. Alison Trouy from We Energies said this was a good way to celebrate the customers.

"We love living in Wisconsin and serving our customers. What a better way to celebrate that than by talking about things that our customers love most," said Trouy. "This is our gift to our customers, we love doing this every year. It’s a time honored tradition."

2022 We Energies Cookie Book

Dorothy Bringe and Lilly took it as a chance to kick off the holiday season and love on their town of East Troy.

"I love all the lakes and paddleboarding in the summer," said Lilly.

If you want a digital copy of the cookie book, you can find it on the We Energies website. A physical copy can be collected at other handout events coming up soon.