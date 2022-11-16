We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special
In the meantime, here’s this year’s Cookie Book by the numbers:
- This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book.
- The time-honored tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928.
- There have been over 60 editions throughout the years.
- 300 recipes were submitted for the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book.
- 38 recipes are featured in this year’s book.
- Drive-thru events were held in wind, rain and sunshine at 24 locations throughout Wisconsin, as well as one in Michigan, since Nov. 1.
- Nearly 150,000 We Energies Cookie Books have been handed out at our events so far.
- Over 40,000 visitors have visited we-energies.com/recipes.
- The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book has been downloaded nearly 9,000 times from we-energies.com/recipes.
