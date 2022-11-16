Expand / Collapse search

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special

In the meantime, here’s this year’s Cookie Book by the numbers:

  • This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book.
  • The time-honored tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928.
  • There have been over 60 editions throughout the years.
  • 300 recipes were submitted for the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book.
  • 38 recipes are featured in this year’s book.
  • Drive-thru events were held in wind, rain and sunshine at 24 locations throughout Wisconsin, as well as one in Michigan, since Nov. 1.
  • Nearly 150,000 We Energies Cookie Books have been handed out at our events so far.
  • Over 40,000 visitors have visited we-energies.com/recipes.
  • The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book has been downloaded nearly 9,000 times from we-energies.com/recipes.

