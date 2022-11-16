We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

article

We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special

In the meantime, here’s this year’s Cookie Book by the numbers:

This is the 94th anniversary of the first We Energies Cookie Book.

The time-honored tradition began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928.

There have been over 60 editions throughout the years.

300 recipes were submitted for the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book.

38 recipes are featured in this year’s book.

Drive-thru events were held in wind, rain and sunshine at 24 locations throughout Wisconsin, as well as one in Michigan, since Nov. 1.

Nearly 150,000 We Energies Cookie Books have been handed out at our events so far.

Over 40,000 visitors have visited we-energies.com/recipes

The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book has been downloaded nearly 9,000 times from we-energies.com/recipes

