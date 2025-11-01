We Energies Cookie Book Distribution at American Family field

Since 1928, Wisconsin families have turned to We Energies not just to keep their homes powered up, but to deliver delicious holiday cookie recipes as well. Alison Trouy joined FOX6 WakeUp from American Family Field where We Energies is giving out their new cookie book.
MILWAUKEE - It's a holiday tradition dating back nearly a century, and it returns for another season.
You can get your hands on the We Energies Cookie Book starting on Saturday morning, Nov. 1.
Head to American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your hands on the latest and tastiest cookie recipes.
Can't make it to American Family Field? No worries! There are plenty of distribution events in different communities in Wisconsin during November.
