We Energies Cookie Book Distribution at American Family field

It's a holiday tradition dating back nearly a century, and it returns for another season.

You can get your hands on the We Energies Cookie Book starting on Saturday morning, Nov. 1.

Head to American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your hands on the latest and tastiest cookie recipes.

Can't make it to American Family Field? No worries! There are plenty of distribution events in different communities in Wisconsin during November.

