Vote for We Energies 'ambassadog,' 2023 safe digging campaign

Voting is now underway to select the next "ambassadog" for We Energies’ safe digging campaign.

The winner will help promote an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

We Energies customers submitted pictures of their canines. The pups were picked, and it’s now down to ten top dogs.

Voting ends on Monday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. The public can cast their votes on the We Energies website.

The next "ambassadog" will be revealed in early August. The winner will be featured in We Energies’ safe digging awareness campaign all year long.