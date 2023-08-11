We Energies 'ambassadog,' promoting safe digging practices

Before putting in a new mailbox or planting a tree, you should always call 811 to check for dangerous lines under the surface. To help spread the message, We Energies revealed their new safe-digging "ambassadog."

The new ambassador is Harlie, a 13-year-old dachshund. Thousands voted for the four-legged winner of the Safe Digging contest. Harlie will be featured on digital billboards across Milwaukee County, and her picture will be on display at We Energies Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Harlie's owners are excited she can help spread the word for safety.

Harlie

"It's exciting to Harley because she worked very hard digging the holes," said Logan Engnath.

"Keep an eye on your friends, family, and neighbors if you see people digging without any locator," said Senior Operations Supervisor for damage prevention and locating Andrew Latona. "If you don’t see those flags or paint around. Stop them. Tell them please call."

We energies hope this campaign helps remind folds that digging can be dangerous. You should call at least three days in advance of the project to make sure everything underground in that area is safe.