We Energies: 2 peregrine falcons dead; cause believed to be bird flu

article

The Brief We Energies confirm two of their longest-returning peregrine falcons have died. Both are believed to have died of bird flu. Brinn’s body was found in the Port Washington nest box. Beasley has not been found, but he stopped returning.



We Energies says two of their peregrine falcons have died. Brinn and Beasley, two of We Energies' longest-returning peregrine falcons, are believed to have died of bird flu.

Brinn’s body was found in the Port Washington nest box. Beasley has not been found, but he stopped returning to the nest box.

We Energies statement

What they're saying:

"Yes, we are sad to confirm the deaths of two of our longest-returning peregrine falcons, Brinn and Beasley. Both are believed to have died of bird flu.

Brinn’s body was found in the Port Washington nest box. Beasley has not been found, but he stopped returning to the nest box within a few days of Brinn’s death. As a result, our peregrine falcon manager, Greg Septon believes Beasley has also died.

Related article

Brinn had been nesting at the Port Washington Generating Station since 2014. Beasley arrived at the nest site in 2017. Together they produced 22 chicks.

We know our customers have come to know and love these birds over the past 11 years thanks to our webcams. While we are heartbroken over their loss, we know their legacy lives on in the dozens of chicks they brought into this world and the awareness they helped to bring to peregrine falcon recovery efforts across the state."