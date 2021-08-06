COVID vaccine clinics at WCTC Pewaukee campus

article

Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC), in partnership with Summit Clinical Labs, is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the main Pewaukee campus over the next two weeks, starting Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The clinics are open to WCTC students, faculty, staff and the public.

The clinics will be held outside the Student Enrichment Center, located in the upper level of Building B (first floor). Dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for a vaccine appointment, individuals should email their contact information – name, email and phone number to covidvaccine@wctc.edu . A member of the WCTC vaccine team will then forward registration forms to interested parties. Walk-ins are also welcome and may register on-site.

Those with health insurance are asked to bring an insurance card and a photo ID. For those without insurance, bring a photo ID and a social security card or passport so Summit Clinical Labs can bill the CARES Act for the vaccine cost.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Vaccinations will be administered to individuals ages 12 and older. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Health care providers will be administering the initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinics. Those receiving the initial vaccine will be required to schedule a follow-up appointment for the second vaccine. Second dose appointments will also be held at WCTC on Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, times to be determined; second doses will also be available at Summit’s Fox Point Clinic with more details will be available at the initial WCTC/Summit August clinics. If Johnson & Johnson vaccines become available, only one dose will be necessary.

Vaccination times and dates may change if any situations arise that are beyond the control of WCTC and/or Summit Clinical Labs, a news release indicated.