Wauwatosa West students bring gun, box cutter to school: officials

Two students at Wauwatosa West High School were in possession of dangerous weapons including a box cutter and a handgun, a letter from Superintendent Demond Means to staff, parents and students says.

The Wauwatosa Police Department was called to Wauwatosa West. Officials say the student in possession of the handgun was removed from campus and taken into custody. Neither student will return to school until a full investigation has been completed and disciplinary action has been administered.

The letter goes out to say beginning on Monday, April 25, officials will implement the following security protocols at Wauwatosa West High School:

Random searches. Students will have a 1 in 10 chance of being selected to participate in a random search. Students will draw chips to determine who will participate in the search and ensure that the process is completely random.

K-9 searches. On an undisclosed date in the coming weeks, the District will work with the Wauwatosa Police Department to conduct at least one unannounced K9 search at Wauwatosa West High School.

Increased police presence. The District is working with the Wauwatosa Police Department to secure additional officers to patrol the Wauwatosa West campus on Monday.

Superintendent Means issued the following statement in the letter:

"I expect more from our students, and I am committed to doing what it takes to change this behavior."