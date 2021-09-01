Wauwatosa welcomes students to class with COVID protocols

The Wauwatosa School District rolled out the red carpet for students on Wednesday, Sept. 1 – it was part of a celebration to welcome those students back to the classroom – all with COVID-19 protocols.

"We are excited to welcome our students back to welcome them on our red carpet with our pom-poms, we had a chant and we also said the Pledge of Allegiance so it was a really exciting morning," said Nicole Mitchell, the principal at Madison Elementary School in Wauwatosa.

It was the first time in more than a year that students were back to class. Wednesday's celebrations came with a fire truck and smiles from both parents and kids.

"They’ve never done anything like this to welcome the students and it’s great because after last year was a hard year to do for all of them," said Don Owsiany, a parent.

It also helped shake off those first-day nerves for some.

"Once they saw how happy we were to see them and they had a chance to see their friends and see their teachers they kind of loosened up," Mitchell said.

The Wauwatosa School District is in a phased approach of mitigation levels. Right now, the district is requiring masks indoors.

Getting used to the protocols is something the staff hopes to make easy on families.

"There’s still a lot of unanswered questions because of the events that occurred in the last year and a half but we are doing our best to help our students feel comfortable in the classroom," Mitchell said.

"Anything is better than last year and I just hope that obviously, things will get better," Owsiany said.

Learn more about the Wauwatosa School District's re-entry plan.