The Brief Danish artist Thomas Dambo unveiled his "Mama Rosa" sculpture in Wauwatosa. The piece inspired Halloween costumes for a number of people this year.



FOX6 News already showed you Elliot Lund's head-turning Halloween costume, but he's not the only person who found inspiration from the "Mama Rosa" troll sculpture in Wauwatosa this year.

A number of people descended on Firefly Grove Park, where the Thomas Dambo sculpture was unveiled earlier this year, to show off their own homemade Mama Rosa costumes.

The backstory:

Danish artist Thomas Dambo's larger-than-life troll sculptures can be found around the world. He's made more than 150 of them in several countries and 20 states. All of his artwork promotes sustainability.

In May, Mama Rosa was unveiled in Wauwatosa. Mama Rosa is the first Dambo troll in Wisconsin. Made out of recycled trees and scraps from the city, the sculpture stands more than 24 feet tall and weighs more than 4,000 pounds.

Mama Rosa resides at Wauwatosa's Firefly Grove Park, near 116th and Gilbert.