Wauwatosa shooting: Attempted vehicle theft in parking lot, owner wounded
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night, June 16 in the area of 112th and Burleigh. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.
What we know:
According to police, the investigation revealed a subject was attempting to steal a vehicle in a parking lot when the owner of the vehicle confronted the subject – and they exchanged gunfire.
The vehicle owner suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
There were no other reported injuries.
No arrests have been made.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.