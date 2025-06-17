Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa shooting: Attempted vehicle theft in parking lot, owner wounded

By
Published  June 17, 2025 10:09am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • One person was wounded in a shooting in Wauwatosa on Monday night, June 16. 
    • Police say the shooting occurred after a subject attempted to steal a vehicle in the parking lot. 
    • The owner of the vehicle confronted the subject and they exchanged gunfire. 

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night, June 16 in the area of 112th and Burleigh. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. 

What we know:

According to police, the investigation revealed a subject was attempting to steal a vehicle in a parking lot when the owner of the vehicle confronted the subject – and they exchanged gunfire.

The vehicle owner suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. 

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. 

There were no other reported injuries. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No arrests have been made. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWauwatosaNews