Wauwatosa shooting: Attempted vehicle theft in parking lot, owner wounded

article

The Brief One person was wounded in a shooting in Wauwatosa on Monday night, June 16. Police say the shooting occurred after a subject attempted to steal a vehicle in the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle confronted the subject and they exchanged gunfire.



Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night, June 16 in the area of 112th and Burleigh. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

What we know:

According to police, the investigation revealed a subject was attempting to steal a vehicle in a parking lot when the owner of the vehicle confronted the subject – and they exchanged gunfire.

The vehicle owner suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

There were no other reported injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

No arrests have been made.