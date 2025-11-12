Wauwatosa shooting; 2 men wounded, third hurt while fleeing scene

article

The Brief Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting at the Reserve Apartments. A subject forced entry into an apartment, and two men were shot. A third man was injured fleeing. All three are in stable condition.



Wauwatosa police are investigating a shooting in which two men were wounded and a third was hurt while fleeing the scene.

Wauwatosa shooting

What we know:

A news release responded around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, to the Reserve Apartments at 61st and State to investigate a report of a shooting. Officials said the initial investigation indicates that a subject forced entry into an apartment and shots were fired.

Two men suffered gunshot wounds. Again, the third man was hurt while running from the scene. All were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

If you have information that could help the Wauwatosa police in this investigation, you are urged to call the Wauwatosa Police Department Investigative Division at 414-471-8430.