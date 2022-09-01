Wauwatosa School District welcomes students back Sept. 1

The Wauwatosa School District will welcome students back on Thursday, Sept. 1 with celebrations at all district schools.

They've pulled out all the stops at Wauwatosa East High School – there will be a red carpet, balloons, the school's mascot and the marching band to welcome students back to school.

Here's what students can expect this year in terms of COVID-19 protocols:

Masks are optional for students and staff.

COVID-19 testing will be available for students and staff in the free-standing trailer in the Fisher Administration Building parking lot.

If diagnosed with COVID-19, students and staff must stay home for five days (day zero is the day symptoms first appeared, count five days, day six is when student/staff can return to school/programming).

The Wauwatosa School District will now accept verbal confirmation of a student or staff’s at-home COVID test.

New this year, there is not a virtual classroom option for students while they quarantine.

For more information on the Wauwatosa School District's COVID-19 and illness guidelines, click here.