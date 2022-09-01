Wauwatosa School District welcomes students back Sept. 1
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa School District will welcome students back on Thursday, Sept. 1 with celebrations at all district schools.
They've pulled out all the stops at Wauwatosa East High School – there will be a red carpet, balloons, the school's mascot and the marching band to welcome students back to school.
Here's what students can expect this year in terms of COVID-19 protocols:
- Masks are optional for students and staff.
- COVID-19 testing will be available for students and staff in the free-standing trailer in the Fisher Administration Building parking lot.
- If diagnosed with COVID-19, students and staff must stay home for five days (day zero is the day symptoms first appeared, count five days, day six is when student/staff can return to school/programming).
- The Wauwatosa School District will now accept verbal confirmation of a student or staff’s at-home COVID test.
New this year, there is not a virtual classroom option for students while they quarantine.
For more information on the Wauwatosa School District's COVID-19 and illness guidelines, click here.