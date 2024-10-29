Wauwatosa school STEM cuts, board votes to phase out programs

The Brief Wauwatosa's STEM charter school and two other programs will be cut. The school board voted to phase out the school and programs on Monday. Several parents spoke against the board's decision.



The Wauwatosa school board voted Monday night to phase out its STEM charter school and two other programs.

The school district's current science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs have waitlists – meaning not every students gets to join. The school board said it wants to take a "STEM for all" approach.

Several parents spoke against the board's decision Monday night.

"We all agree that STEM learning needs to be part of every child’s education. However, by shutting down Wauwatosa’s existing STEM programs instead of leveraging them to build STEM for all, I fear there are big promises being made with extraordinary costs," one parent said.

The current plan would phase the STEM programs out over the next five school years.