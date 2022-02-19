Wauwatosa school clothing drive stocks community closet

article

The Wauwatosa School District, in partnership with the district’s Parent Teacher Association Council, held a clothing drive Saturday to stock its first-ever community closet at Longfellow Middle School.

The collected items will be inventoried and distributed to families and students in need.

Community members in need should speak with their school guidance counselor, who will anonymously request specific items from the closet on behalf of the family or student.

Community members who wish to donate to the community closet can drop items in bins located inside each Wauwatosa elementary, middle and high school.

Those who are interested in donating but are unable to deliver items to a bin can purchase items from the Community Closet Amazon wishlist. Items purchased via the wishlist will be sent directly to the community closet.

