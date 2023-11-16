Wauwatosa possible school closures; parents push for funding

Parents and elementary students in Wauwatosa are taking the focus off of art projects and math tests and putting it on possible school closures.

A meeting was held Thursday to discuss the future of these schools. The Wauwatosa School District is concerned with the budget and state funding.

Conversations about the closures are still in the early stages. But parent and Jefferson Elementary PTA president Emily Bilot said it's heartbreaking to even be talking about this.

Bilot said she loves to walk her kids to school and it's one of the reasons her family decided to live in Wauwatosa.

"These public schools are the foundation of our community," Bilot said. "Makes people want to live here."

Her daughter is in the second grade at Jefferson Elementary School. Instead of talking about her day at school, their focus is on something else.

"We were really surprised that our school was named as a possible closure," Bilot said.

Parents received a letter last month from superintendent Demond Means saying they are considering the closure of Jefferson and/or Washington Elementary.

The district said it comes down to rising building costs.

"We felt a little caught off guard," Bilot said.

The district created a task force of community members to come up with ways to save or make money.

"I do appreciate the transparency," Bilot said. "I’d rather learn about this now than in April."

District leaders are meeting with parents to discuss options to save the schools.

"We will keep fighting and advocating," Bilot said.

In the letter to parents, Means said they will not make budget decisions until fall of 2024. But it's a hard conversation for parents to have with their kids.

"Nothing is happening this year," Bilot said. "Your teachers still care about you, your teachers are very invested in you."

Means said the task force is also considering a ballot referendum.