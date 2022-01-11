Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa school board closer to deciding future of administrator

By
Published 
Wauwatosa
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wauwatosa School Board closer to deciding future of administrator

In a quiet move Monday night, the Wauwatosa School Board moved closer to determining the future of an administrator currently on paid leave.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - In a quiet move Monday night, Jan. 10, the Wauwatosa School Board moved closer to determining the future of an administrator currently on paid leave.

A FOX6 investigation revealed Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kristin Bowers used her position to encourage the school district to adopt a college and career readiness program called AVID while her husband, Brett Bowers, was on AVID's payroll. Even though the district's legal counsel warned Bowers should stay out of AVID decision-making, public records show she remained involved in what would become a six-figure, no-bid contract.

At first, several members of the school board brushed aside concerns about the Bowers' relationship; public records show the superintendent initially attempted to protect her. In November, after learning what FOX6 uncovered, the district put Bowers on paid leave, launched an investigation, and notified police. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Monday night, Wauwatosa School Board approved a personnel consent agenda recommending the board "non-extend" Bowers' current contract, which would have automatically extended without formal action before January 31. 

The school district says its internal investigation wrapped up last week. The next step is for the school board, with input from the superintendent, to decide whether Bowers will return to the district to finish out her current contract and, if not, to work out the terms of her separation.

Burger King robbery suspect arrested, Milwaukee police say
article

Burger King robbery suspect arrested, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police say they have identified and arrested a 41-year-old Milwaukee man as the armed robbery suspect tied to the incident at the Burger King restaurant near 51st and Capitol Drive on Sunday, Jan. 2.

17th and Lincoln fire: MFD says no working smoke alarms in building
article

17th and Lincoln fire: MFD says no working smoke alarms in building

There were no working smoke alarms in the apartment building near 17th and Lincoln where a woman was found in a fire on Saturday night, Jan. 8.

Nursing home health care shortages, a 'crisis'

Nursing homes across Wisconsin are dealing with historically low numbers when it comes to staff. It's a shortage that’s concerning to healthcare workers caring for society's most vulnerable. And it's a problem that only seems to be getting worse.