Wauwatosa School Board to address $60M referendum questions

The Brief: Wauwatosa voters will get the chance to ask questions about a $60 million referendum on Monday night, Sept. 23. The district would get the $60 million over two decades, if the referendum passes. In addition to district projects, salaries, and benefits, the referendum would also alleviate a large budgeting mistake.



Voters in Wauwatosa will consider passing a multi-million dollar referendum on their ballots in November.

But first, voters want answers.

The money would allow the district to stay open, but not everyone is convinced.

District leaders will meet at the Wauwatosa School Administration Office at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

They will answer any questions you may have about the referendum.

It proposes a tax hike to keep schools open.

The referendum will appear in two questions on your ballot in November.

The first question asks you to approve a $16 million increase for the next school year. It would allow the district to pay teacher salaries and benefits.

The second question would help fund district projects.

If approved, the district would get $60 million over the next two decades.

This comes after the district made a big mistake in its budget.

Last month, FOX6 obtained documents showing leaders put about $9.3 million aside for the current school year.

But really, the district needed to budget more than $13 million.

Fixing the problem all depends on the fate of the referendum.

If it doesn't pass, leaders say they will have to slash jobs and insurance benefits.