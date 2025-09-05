Wauwatosa retail theft leads to police chase; 1 taken into custody

article

The Brief A retail theft led to a police chase in Wauwatosa on Friday morning, Sept. 5. The pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to a retail theft at the Walgreens near North Avenue and Mayfair Road. Tire deflation devices were used to slow the vehicle and the pursuit ended near Sherman and Meinecke.



One person was taken into custody following a police chase in Wauwatosa early Friday morning, Sept. 5.

What we know:

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to a retail theft at the Walgreens near North Avenue and Mayfair Road.

The suspect left the store in a gray sedan. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of 95th Street and North Avenue, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

Tire deflation devices were used to slow the vehicle and the pursuit ended near Sherman and Meinecke. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

There were no reported crashes or injuries.