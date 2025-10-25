Wauwatosa police seek gas station armed robbery suspect

article

The Brief Wauwatosa police are looking for a suspect wanted for armed robbery at a gas station. Authorities say the suspect stole money and held a knife to the employee's neck. Tips can be submitted to Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers.



Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Wauwatosa gas station.

Incident details

What we know:

According to Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers, on Oct 13, 2025 at 12:22 p.m. the suspect (pictured) went inside the BP Gas Station near Mayfair and North.

The suspect then went behind the counter and struck the employee in the face, and then held a knife to the employee's throat.

He took money from the cash register and then fled eastbound on foot.

Suspect description

What we know:

The suspect is described as a male, Black, 20–24 years old, 5' 6" to 5' 9" tall and 175–200 lbs.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, Adidas-style sweatpants with three white vertical stripes, black Adidas-style shoes with red on the heels, and a dark green backpack.

He appears to have shoulder-length black dreads with possible blonde/brown highlights, and possibly a tattoo on the back of his left hand. He had a rubber band and a hair tie on his left wrist as well. He appears to be right-handed and

The knife used is similar to a KA-BAR-style knife.

Suspect description

Police tips

What you can do:

You can submit an anonymous tip through the P3 tips app or submit the anonymous tip online.