Wauwatosa police recover 31 'likely stolen' packages

article

Wauwatosa police said 31 "likely stolen" packages were recovered after a tip from a resident reporting a theft in progress.

According to police, the caller on Wednesday, Dec. 14 watched his package being stolen on his doorbell camera.

Wauwatosa police found the vehicle involved. They said it was reported stolen and used in other package thefts in Tosa and Milwaukee. Police said the driver sped away from officers, and the vehicle was later found abandoned.

One person was arrested after running from police. A second person also ran away, and as of Thursday afternoon, police were still looking for that individual.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of their investigation, Wauwatosa police recovered 31 unopened packages that were "likely stolen." On Thursday, officers were in the process of delivering the packages.

"With the ease of online shopping, thieves are looking to take advantage this holiday season by taking packages right off porches," Wauwatosa police said. "You can protect yourself from theft by tracking your packages, have someone available for delivery, require a signature, have the package delivered to your work, or choose in-store pickup."