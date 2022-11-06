Wauwatosa police pursuit, arrest near 60th and Dixon

An arrest was made at a home near 60th and Dixon after a Wauwatosa police pursuit that started near 59th and Vliet Sunday, Nov. 6.

Wauwatosa police said near 65th and Dixon, the driver ran from the vehicle, going into a home near 60th and Dixon.

That home was determined to belong to the driver's family, who came out when police arrived. The driver did not, however. A K-9 was brought in to search for the driver who was found and arrested.