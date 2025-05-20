article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of breaking a Wauwatosa police officer's leg during an altercation on Thursday, May 15.

In Court:

Court records show 31-year-old Tomara Stewart is charged with one felony count of resisting an officer – causing substantial bodily harm. Her bond was set at $3,500, and she's due back in court on May 28.

What they're saying:

Wauwatosa police were called a store near 124th and Capitol for a report that someone had assaulted one or more employees. When the first officer arrived, a criminal complaint states the suspect had left and walked to a nearby bus stop.

The officer found the suspect, since identified as Stewart, and tried to talk to her. Court filings said Stewart was "immediately uncooperative and verbally aggressive" toward the officer and refused to talk about what happened at the store.

The complaint states the officer did not have backup at the scene and believed Stewart "would escalate" if the officer tried to physically detain her, but "feared a sudden assault" due to Stewart's actions. The officer grabbed one of Stewart's arms in an effort to detain her, but Stewart "immediately" began to resist.

A struggle ensued, during which court filings said Stewart grabbed the officer's ballistic vest. As the struggle continued, the officer fell backward, and Stewart landed on top of her. Stewart then continued to assault the officer until backup arrived and detained Stewart.

When the officer tried to get up, the complaint states she was unable to walk or put any weight on her left leg. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, where it was determined she suffered a broken leg during the altercation.

The complaint did not provide any additional details about the report that someone assaulted one or more employees at the store.