Wauwatosa police chase; vehicle crashes into fence, 2 arrested

article

Two people were arrested following a police pursuit in Wauwatosa on Tuesday night, Aug. 21.

According to police, around 10:15 p.m., officers located a black Mercedes driving recklessly in the area of 92nd Street and Grantosa Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into the fence at Timmerman Airport in the area of 100 Street and Hampton Avenue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crash. The front seat passenger ran from the scene and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.