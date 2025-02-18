Wauwatosa police chase of stolen car; 2 13-year-olds arrested

The Brief Two 13-year-olds are accused of stealing a car from a DoorDash driver and leading Wauwatosa police on a high-speed chase. The teens were taken into custody. Officials say nobody was seriously hurt during the pursuit.



Wauwatosa police arrested two 13-year-olds following a high-speed chase throughout the city's streets early Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Police chase caught on cam

What we know:

Officials said a DoorDash driver left their vehicle running and unattended when it was stolen.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit down W. North Avenue.

The suspects eventually crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot. With the help of the Milwaukee Police Department, both juveniles were taken into custody.

What's next:

The teens will likely face charges of hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer after they stole a running, unattended car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.