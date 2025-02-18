Wauwatosa police chase of stolen car; 2 13-year-olds arrested
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police arrested two 13-year-olds following a high-speed chase throughout the city's streets early Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Police chase caught on cam
What we know:
Officials said a DoorDash driver left their vehicle running and unattended when it was stolen.
Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers on a high-speed pursuit down W. North Avenue.
The suspects eventually crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot. With the help of the Milwaukee Police Department, both juveniles were taken into custody.
What's next:
The teens will likely face charges of hit-and-run, recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer after they stole a running, unattended car.
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wauwatosa Police Department.