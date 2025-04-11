Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee; 2 arrested, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - A Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee ended with two suspects in custody on Friday night, April 11.
What they're saying:
Wauwatosa police said it all started just after 8:30 p.m. Officers saw "suspicious activity," believed to be to do with drug dealing, near a hotel.
Officers tried to stop the suspects' vehicle near I-94 eastbound and 84th Street, but the vehicle sped off. The chase continued into Milwaukee. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase on I-43 northbound near Brown Street.
Police arrested two suspects, each of whom had a felony warrant. A gun and illegal drugs were recovered.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. Police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Wauawatosa Police Department.