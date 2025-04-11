Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee; 2 arrested, drugs found

article

The Brief A Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee ended with two suspects in custody. The chase started near I-94 and 84th Street. A gun and illegal drugs were recovered, according to police.



A Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee ended with two suspects in custody on Friday night, April 11.

What they're saying:

Wauwatosa police said it all started just after 8:30 p.m. Officers saw "suspicious activity," believed to be to do with drug dealing, near a hotel.

Officers tried to stop the suspects' vehicle near I-94 eastbound and 84th Street, but the vehicle sped off. The chase continued into Milwaukee. Officers used stop sticks to end the chase on I-43 northbound near Brown Street.

Police arrested two suspects, each of whom had a felony warrant. A gun and illegal drugs were recovered.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police said charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.