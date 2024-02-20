Wauwatosa police chase into Milwaukee, 2 arrested

article

Two people were arrested after a Wauwatosa police chase on Monday night, Feb. 19.

It stemmed from a retail theft at The Mayfair Collection, near I-41 and Burleigh, police said. Officers arrived shortly before 8 p.m. but the suspects' vehicle had already left.

Police soon spotted the suspects' vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver took off. Officers used stop sticks to slow the pursuit, which ended near 68th and Capitol in Milwaukee – more than four miles from The Mayfair Collection.

Two people were then taken into custody. Police said no injuries were reported.