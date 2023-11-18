Wauwatosa police chase, man undresses to show he's unarmed: video

A Milwaukee man charged with fleeing police bared all before his Nov. 6 arrest – and the encounter with officers was captured on bodycam video.

Prosecutors said Wauwatosa officers tried to pull over 28-year-old Paul Gayle, but he led them on a chase. Police said he blew stop signs and sped across the city.

A criminal complaint states the chase ended when Gayle's car came to a stop in an apartment complex parking lot. Bodycam video captured him taking his shirt off and walking sideways; police said he refused officers' commands.

Officer: "OK. Get on your face right now. Get on the ground now."

Gayle: "I’m getting on the ground. I don’t have nothing."

The encounter took a turn when video captured Gayle taking his clothes off. He said it was to show officers he was not carrying any weapons.

"I have no guns on me. I'm not getting on this ground," he said. "Bro, it's dirt. It's wet. It's cold."

Eventually, Gayle got dressed and officers put him in handcuffs.

Man: "I just showed you my (expletive)."

Officer: "I didn’t want to see it."

Court records show Gayle made his initial court appearance Nov. 8 and had cash bond set at $1,500.