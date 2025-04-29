Wauwatosa police chase; fleeing vehicle stolen, squad hit guardrail

article

The Brief Wauwatosa police were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning, April 29. The pursuit concluded near Sherman Boulevard and Wright Street when the suspect's vehicle struck a curb and became disabled. The driver ran away.



Wauwatosa police were involved in a police chase early Tuesday morning, April 29.

What we know:

Around 1:32 a.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle suspected of being stolen from a nearby apartment complex near 62nd Street and Martin Drive.

The driver refused to stop, and the officers pursued the vehicle.

The pursuit concluded near Sherman Boulevard and Wright Street when the suspect's vehicle struck a curb and became disabled. The driver ran away.

The driver was not located. The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen.

During the pursuit, an officer struck a guardrail, damaging the squad. No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.