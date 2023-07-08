Wauwatosa police chase; driver arrested inside residence
article
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa police chase ended with one person arrested on Friday night, July 7.
Wauwatosa officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on an Audi near 92nd and Congress around 3:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and sped off, and officers gave chase.
The chase was terminated, and officers went to the Audi's registered owner's listed address. Officers arrived and found the vehicle in the driveway unoccupied. The driver was seen in the area, and police chased him on foot. The driver then entered his home near 96th and Greenwood and was eventually taken into custody.