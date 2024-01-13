Wauwatosa police chase, baby left behind in car: complaint

A Milwaukee woman is accused of fleeing police in December – and leaving an 8-month-old baby behind after abandoning her car.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Tosca Wheeler with fleeing police and neglecting a child.

The brief police chase started in Wauwatosa on Dec. 11 when officers tried to pull over a red Saturn for having an unreadable license plate. A criminal complaint states police noticed an infant inside the car and stopped the chase.

Police soon found the car behind an apartment complex off Mayfair Road. As officers planned their approach, they said the driver was nowhere in sight. A passenger said the driver, identified as Wheeler, got out – leaving the passenger and the 8-month-old baby behind.

After Wauwatosa police arrested Wheeler, the complaint states she told officers she drove away because she was scared and admitted to leaving the baby behind – calling a Lyft to get back home.

Court records show Wheeler is not allowed contact with the baby at the moment.