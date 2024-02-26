Wauwatosa police chase; 2 arrested after retail theft

Wauwatosa police got a call last week that two shoplifters were on the run.

Police said two people stole from the Mayfair Collection on Monday, Feb. 19, before speeding off in a blue pickup truck. Authorities spotted the truck near I-41 and Burleigh and attempted to pull it over multiple times.

That's when police came up with a plan to get the truck to stop. They set up tire deflation sticks, getting the truck to weave all over the road and eventually start to lose control.

However, they kept going.

The truck then came to a stop at 68th and Capitol. The pursuit lasted more than four miles, from Burleigh to 68th.

Police arrested two people in the truck, but charges have not yet been filed.

The truck is completely out of commission and not drivable.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said charges will be coming over the next couple of days from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.