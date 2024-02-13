Wauwatosa pedestrian killed, community concerned about safety

A Wauwatosa community remains shaken up after a 93-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck and killed on Friday, Feb. 9.

It happened outside St. Camillus, a senior living facility near 103rd and Wisconsin. It was one of three such deaths in the area in the past six years, the organization said – bringing to light safety concerns that residents say need to be addressed.

"I heard brakes," said witness Dale Walz. "I heard a clunk, and I quickly turned towards the street and saw his body."

The 93-year-old has since been identified as Father David Gau, a resident of St. Camillus. He was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

"He has been seen in the neighborhood before. Walking across the street on the sidewalk," Walz said.

Traffic and pedestrian safety is an issue the community hopes can be addressed to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

"I was concerned about cars coming and running him over, so I stood there and waved cars off while I was calling 911," Walz said.

In a statement, St. Camillus CEO Shannon Angell said: "Our hope is that we find a solution with the City of Wauwatosa to ensure that our residents, staff and neighbors are given safe options to explore what this great neighborhood has to offer."

FOX6 also reached out to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride and Ald. Robin Brannin about the traffic concerns, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

St. Camillus statement (issued Feb. 9):

"We are greatly saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of a beloved member of our Jesuit Community. Unfortunately, within the last 6 years, this is the third time in which pedestrians who were members of the St. Camillus Community were struck by vehicles surrounding our premises resulting in fatalities. We ask that all drivers exercise caution and heightened awareness in respect to pedestrians and ongoing traffic. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this cherished member and the entire Jesuit Community.