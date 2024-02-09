Wauwatosa pedestrian struck, killed near 103rd and Wisconsin

article

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in Wauwatosa on Friday afternoon, Feb. 9.

Police said officers responded to the scene near 103rd and Wisconsin around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian was on the south side of the street attempting to cross when he was hit.

The driver whose vehicle struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The medical examiner identified the victim only as a male. FOX6 News at the scene saw a walker near a pickup truck within the police perimeter.

Wisconsin Avenue was closed due to the crash investigation, and traffic was diverted at 99th and 104th streets.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is also involved in the investigation.