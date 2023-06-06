Wauwatosa Papa John's attempted homicide, man sought

article

Wauwatosa police are looking for a man they say fired a gun at someone at Papa John's in December 2022.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022, at the restaurant on North Avenue.

According to police, during a fight, the man fired at the victim, causing damage to restaurant property, which caused minor injuries to the victim's face.

Police released surveillance images of the man and described him as Black, between the ages of 30-45, standing 5'6" to 5'9" tall with a short Afro hairstyle and thin goatee. He was wearing a white Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants, white Adidas shoes and a black Brewers hat.

He might be driving an older model dark sedan, possibly a Lexus.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Wauwatosa police at 414-471-8430 or call the Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-8672. You can remain anonymous by submitting a tip through the "P3 Tips" app on your smartphone.