Wauwatosa police: Girl found safe, reported missing Saturday

The Brief Wauwatosa police requested help to find 12-year-old Malani Locust. Locust was last seen leaving Slick City Action Park around 3 p.m. on March 8. Anyone with information is asked to call WPD at 414-471-8430.



UPDATE: Wauwatosa police said Malani Locust has been found safe. The original missing person report can be read below.

The Wauwatosa Police Department requested the public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl Malani Locust. She was last seen leaving Slick City Action Park, near 113th and Watertown Plank, around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Locust is described as 5-foot-4 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, a cream beanie and black Crocs shoes.

Anyone with information on Locust's whereabouts is asked to call the Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.