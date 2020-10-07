Wauwatosa leaders, business owners prepare for potential protests

Officials in Wauwatosa are preparing in case protests turn into riots. City buildings are shut down -- while emergency responders across the area are on standby.

Wauwatosa's Mayor Dennis McBride is calling for calm in the wake of the Milwaukee County District Attorney's decision in the case of Officer Joseph Mensah.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

"I really beg people to remain peaceful and allow the legal process and the governmental process to work itself out," McBride said.

McBride said there have been more than 60 demonstrations in Wauwatosa over the past several months in response to the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole by Mensah in February. Some of those protests turned violent.

"Given what happened in Kenosha, just heightened the concern that we already had that some people might let their emotions run too high," McBride said.

In anticipation of more unrest, McBridge closed city hall and the library. He has canceled municipal court -- while the Wauwatosa School District moved classes online through the end of the week.

Wauwatosa City Hall

"We have our partner departments ready to help us out and the governor`s office has given us full support if we need it," McBride said.

Along North Avenue, some business owners are taking preventative measures as well -- boarding up their storefront windows.

"I don't want broken glass and problems tomorrow morning. So we`re just doing it out of precaution," said Guy Roesler, owner of Ono Kine Grindz.

Roesler supports protesters' message, but fears criminals could take advantage of the situation.

"The people have been wonderful, respectful, very nice. But sometimes late at night, a different element, who aren`t protesters, they`re just criminals, cause trouble," Roesler said.

McBride said there will also be a police presence at his home -- as well as the homes of the Police and Fire commissioners -- plus several other undisclosed strategic locations.