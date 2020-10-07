Evers authorizes National Guard to 'preserve public safety' in Wauwatosa

Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement authorities in Wauwatosa after officials there requested the guard’s assistance to help ensure public safety in anticipation of a decision in the shooting of Alvin Cole by Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah in February.

According to a news release from the governor's office Wednesday, Oct. 7, local authorities requested Wisconsin National Guard assistance and troops mobilized this week to state active duty in advance of an anticipated charging decision in the Cole/Mensah case.

Officer Joseph Mensah, Alvin Cole

Cole was fatally shot by Mensah outside Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2.

Wauwatosa police said Cole fired a gun at officers on Feb. 2, 2020 when he was shot and killed, however, attorneys for Cole's family say they have video evidence and witness statements that prove that's not true. The Cole family acknowledges he had a gun, but says he didn’t point it at Mensah and it was not loaded, according to their attorney.

Alvin Cole

“One of our core missions in the Wisconsin National Guard is to serve our fellow citizens and preserve public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, in the release. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, and we’re well-trained and prepared to assist our neighbors in any way we can.”

The governor's news release noted for operational security reasons, "the Wisconsin National Guard will not confirm specific troop numbers as it relates to this mission, however, pursuant to state statute, the governor ordered into state active-duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Wauwatosa."

These guard members will support local law enforcement in their effort "to preserve public safety, protect critical infrastructure, and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community and to provide support to first responders such as the Wauwatosa Fire Department."